National team activated to probe Minnesota bar fire

ST. CLOUD, MN. (Associated Press) — The National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been activated to join the investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a historic bar in downtown St. Cloud.

The team arrived Friday at the scene of the Press Bar fire to join local and state investigators.

The fire broke out Monday morning, but by afternoon the two-story building had been leveled, resulting in over $1 million in damage.

The St. Cloud Fire Department and the ATF’s St. Paul Division asked for help from the National Response Team, because of the size of the building and the amount of damage.