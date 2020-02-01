Frenzied final weekend of campaigning in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA (Associated Press) — The Iowa presidential campaign has kicked into high gear at the start of weekend.

Democratic candidates are launching a final, frenetic weekend of campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucuses, kick-starting the battle to take on President Donald Trump in November.

The Senate pushed back voting on Trump’s impeachment trial until Wednesday, which allowed the senators who had been stuck in Washington to begin returning to the campaign trail.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren flew to Iowa late Friday night and headed straight to a Des Moines brewery.