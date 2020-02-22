Dems face important test in Nevada caucuses

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, people wait in line at an early voting location at the culinary workers union hall in Las Vegas. The Democratic presidential contest has moved to immigrant-heavy Nevada, but the issues of immigration are seldom getting a thorough airing on the campaign trail. Candidates usually throw in a quick condemnation of President Donald Trump’s hard-line policies but have shied away from outlining their own immigration positions. Immigration groups say that points to a potential vulnerability for whoever is the Democratic nominee later this year. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (Associated Press) — Presidential candidates made their last urgent pleas as Nevada Democrats prepared to weigh in on their party’s presidential nomination fight.

Saturday’s caucuses are the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states.

While state officials aren’t promising they’ll report results on Saturday, Nevada’s first-in-the-West caucuses will test the candidates’ strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.

The election comes at a critical moment for the Democratic Party as self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner in the still-crowded field.