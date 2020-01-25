Deadly shooting at suburban Chicago cigar bar

LISLE, IL (Associated Press) – Police say a 51-year-old woman shot three men, killing one before turning the gun on herself at a cigar bar in the Chicago suburbs.

Lisle police say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at the Humidor Cigar Lounge.

The acting police chief says responding officers found four people who needed life-saving aid.

He says the woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and one of the men was pronounced dead. The two surviving men have been hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Lisle is west of Chicago and just north of Naperville.