U.S. to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, U.A.E.

During a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, a security guarder stands alert in front of Aramco’s oil processing facility after the recent Sept. 14 attack on Aramco’s oil processing facility in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Saudi Arabia allowed journalists access Friday to the site of a missile-and-drone attack on a facility at the heart of the kingdom’s oil industry, an assault that disrupted global energy supplies and further raised tensions between the U.S. and Iran. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — The Pentagon says the U.S. will deploy additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to beef up security, as President Donald Trump has at least for now decided against any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says this is a first step, and he is not ruling out additional moves down the road. He says it’s a response to requests from the Saudis and the UAE to help improve their air and missile defenses.

Esper and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, say details of the deployments will be determined over the coming days.