Trump signs spending bill, avoids government shutdown



President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (Associated Press) – President Donald Trump has signed off on nearly $1.4 trillion in spending that will keep the government funded through Sept. 30.

The spending measures add roughly $400 billion to the deficit over the next decade. they include money for the president’s U.S.-Mexico border fence, pay raises for military and civilian federal workers, and funding for election security grants.

The signing of the massive spending measures spares Washington the possibility of a partial government shutdown.

Trump spent last Christmas in Washington while he was at loggerheads with Democrats over funding for the border fence.

