Sex assault charges dropped against 2 Minnesota wrestlers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Associated Press) — A prosecutor says two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct will not face criminal charges.

Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested in June after a female reported being raped.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that there was inadequate evidence to charge the men.

Both wrestlers were suspended from team activity after the arrests, and the university says it lifted those suspensions Friday.

Steveson is one of the nation’s top heavyweights and an aspiring Olympian who placed third this year at the NCAA championships. Martinez is on the team but didn’t compete last season.