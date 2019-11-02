Saturday parade to honor World Series champs

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — The Washington Nationals are getting a hero’s welcome home from a city that had been thirsting for a World Series championship for nearly a century.
Tens of thousands of fans are expected for a parade Saturday honoring the Nationals, who won a nail-biting, come-from-behind victory against the Houston Astros in Game 7 to clinch the World Series.
Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted Thursday, “When they tell you dreams come true, point them toward our Nationals.”
She included the hashtag SportsCapital, a reference, too, to the Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship in 2018 and the Washington Mystics’ WNBA championship this year.
A Washington team hadn’t won a World Series since the Senators in 1924.
President Donald Trump has invited the Nationals to the White House on Monday.