Officer shot and killed outside of Arkansas police station

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (Associated Press) –Police say an officer in northwestern Arkansas was shot and killed outside a police station and that the suspected shooter is also dead.

A release from the Fayetteville Police Department says responding officers chased and shot the suspect after the shooting Saturday night. Authorities haven’t released the names of the officer and suspect.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds says he’s unaware of a motive and that the suspect appears to have “just executed” the officer.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the gunfire sparked a scare at a nearby city square, but that there’s no threat to the public.