Last fundraising plunge for ice bucket challenge inspiration

FILE – In this April 13, 2015, file photo, Pete Frates, former Boston College baseball player whose Ice Bucket Challenge raised millions for ALS research, is applauded by Boston Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington, far left, and his wife Julie Frates, center, along with other family members prior to the home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park in Boston. Frates, who was stricken with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was 34. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

GLOUCESTER, MA (Associated Press) — Supporters of Pete Frates are taking one last chilly plunge for the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge.

The Frates family says Saturday’s 8th annual “Plunge for Pete” at a beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, will be their last.

The event raised money for Frates’ medical bills. The Boston College alum died Dec. 9 after a seven-year battle with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

He would have turned 35 on Saturday. The family plans to continue raising money for a separate foundation helping other ALS patients with their medical bills.