First 2020 census ads launched in Alaska

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

ALASKA (AP) — The first ads for the 2020 census launched this week in a remote part of Alaska.

An advertising campaign for the rest of the country is slated for next month.

The advertising launched this week by the U.S. Census Bureau is aimed at residents of 220 small native Alaskan villages where census takers will begin the once-a-decade headcount next month.

The count begins in January in these remote villages because the ground is frozen then, allowing easier access than at other times of the year.

The rest of the country will begin filling out the 2020 census questionnaire in March.