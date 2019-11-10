Bolton book deal

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Bolton was “part of many relevant meetings and conversations” relevant to the House impeachment inquiry that are not yet public, his lawyer said Friday, Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (Associated Press) — The Associated Press has learned that former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal.

Bolton departed in September because of numerous foreign policy disagreements with President Donald Trump – on Iran, North Korea and more.

According to three publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations, he reached a deal over the past few weeks with Simon & Schuster. The officials weren’t authorized to discuss the deal publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Two say the deal is worth about $2 million. Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI Director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official whose book, “A Warning,” comes out Nov. 19.