Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission

In this long exposure photo, the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off on an orbital flight test to the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (Associated Press) — Boeing has safely landed its first crew capsule in New Mexico after an aborted flight to the International Space Station.

With a test dummy and no astronauts aboard, the Starliner safely descended into the Army’s White Sands Missile Range before dawn Sunday.

All three main parachutes popped open and air bags also inflated around the spacecraft to ease the impact.

This first test flight was cut short and the space station docking canceled because of an improperly set clock on the capsule. It threatens to set back Boeing’s effort to launch astronauts for NASA next year