5 stabbed at Hanukkah gathering

Orthodox Jewish talk to stand on Forshay Road in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, down the street from the scene of a stabbing that occurred late Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration. A man attacked at a rabbi’s home north of New York City late Saturday, stabbing and wounding several people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

MONSEY, NY (Associated Press) — A man stabbed and wounded five people as they gathered at a rabbi’s home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah.

The governor said Sunday that the attack the night before was fueled by intolerance and evidence of a “cancer” in American politics.

The stabbings north of New York City on the seventh night of Hanukkah come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region.

The rabbi’s home is in Monsey, one of several in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said one person was very seriously wounded in the attack and remained in critical condition. The rabbi’s son was also injured.

