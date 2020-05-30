SD Symphony Orchestra – Pictures at an Exhibition

Pictures at an Exhibition
Written by Modest Mussorgsky and Maurice Joseph Ravel
Boosey & Hawkes, Inc. / Hawkes & Son (London) Ltd.
By arrangement with Concord
Performed pieces:
“Gnomus from Pictures at an Exhibition” – Mussorgsky/Ravel
Orchestra: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Video Artist: Adrian Wyard
“Bydlo from Pictures at an Exhibition” – Mussorgsky/Ravel
“Baba Yago – The Hut on Fowl’s Legs from Pictures at an Exhibition” – Mussorgsky/Ravel
