SD Symphony Orchestra – Pictures at an Exhibition

Pictures at an Exhibition
Written by Modest Mussorgsky and Maurice Joseph Ravel
Boosey & Hawkes, Inc. / Hawkes & Son (London) Ltd.
By arrangement with Concord

Performed pieces:
“Gnomus from Pictures at an Exhibition” – Mussorgsky/Ravel
Orchestra: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Video Artist: Adrian Wyard

“Bydlo from Pictures at an Exhibition” – Mussorgsky/Ravel
Orchestra: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Video Artist: Adrian Wyard

“Baba Yago – The Hut on Fowl’s Legs from Pictures at an Exhibition” – Mussorgsky/Ravel
Orchestra: South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Video Artist: Adrian Wyard

