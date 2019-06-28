Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Emerald Ash Borer
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Competing for blood
Top Stories
South Dakota shifting its plan for community transit subsidies
Eide Bailly helps clean up flood damage for 12th annual community day
Staying safe in the heat
South Dakota moms meet with Congress to fight opioid addiction
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closelines
Live Cam
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Weather Radio
Sports
Scoreboard
Sports
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Pat Mahomes inducted into Canaries Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Friday night scoreboard – June 28th
Top Stories
Fans in KELOLAND rooting for the U.S. women in World Cup
Hartford woman volunteering at MLB All-Star Game
Hartford woman heading to Cleveland for MLB All-Star festivities
RedHawks sweep Canaries; Sioux Falls West edges Brandon Valley
Community
KELOLAND On The Road
Classifieds
Contests
Events Calendar
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Levitt at the Falls Fourth of July week performances
Top Stories
Chapel in the Hills 50th anniversary celebration
Top Stories
Orangetheory Fitness shares the science behind tracking heart rate to achieve an “afterburn”
June 27th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
South Dakota Pork Producers Council 2019 Pork Crawl
Back-to-school immunizations with Avera Health
Watch
CBS News Live Feed
Program Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Brand Guide
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
music
Levitt at the Falls Fourth of July week performances
no iframe support!
Don’t Miss!