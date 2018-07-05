Lifestyle

Your July Med-Star Moment

Learn About The Signs Of A Heart Attack And Stroke

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 02:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 03:48 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -

Do you know the signs of a heart attack or stroke? Med-Star Paramedic Ambulance stops by to tell you what you should look out for and when to get help. Watch the video above for July's Med-Star moment. 

 

Med-Star paramedic Ambulance

http://med-starambulance.com/

(605) 582-6096

or

877-200-0669

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates