Orangetheory Fitness creating a one-of-a-kind community

Posted: May 23, 2019 02:57 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, SD -

When you walk into an Orangetheory Fitness studio for the first time, it felt as if you are walking into a nightclub. The room is dark, drenched in an orange glow, and there is music thumping from every speaker in the room. But what really sets Orangetheory apart from other group fitness classes is their focus not to create a competitive atmosphere in the studio, but instead to create a sense of community among its members. 
Orangetheory Fitness combines three aspects of fitness into one workout: science, coaching, and technology. One can't work without the other and at Orange Theory these three work together to give you a great workout. Your first class is free so why not check them out today? 

 

Orangetheory Fitness

419 West 85th Street

(605) 274-7700

siouxfalls.orangetheoryfitness.com

