November 9th On KELOLAND Living

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 03:09 PM CST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 03:09 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, SD -

Gary announces he will be leaving KELOLAND Living. 

For the first time ever in South Dakota, nonprofits and communties from across the state are joining forces on "Giving Tuesday" to participate in a day of giving. South Dakota Gives has nearly 400 nonprofits involved.

 

Carla White is joining us to share how being grateful could change your life and how this idea inspired her app, "Gratitude"

 

Of all of the cooler weather accessories out there, the scarf is easily one of the most versatile. We stopped by LaurieBelle's Boutique in Tea to learn the different types and ways to wear a scarf.

 

Siouxland Libraries is opening new doors for Spanish-speaking families in KELOLAND with a program called Bilingual Storytime.

 

Nick Engbers is an AirBNB host in Sioux Falls. He shares his personal experience with his involvement and what it's like hosting guests in his home.

 

KELOLAND News' Matt Holsen and photojournalist Tory Stolen went along on two Midwest Honor Flights to bring us some sights and sounds of the men who served in honor of Veteran's day. Veterans Voices air Sunday at 9AM on My UTV, At 12:30 PM Sunday afternoon on the CW of the Black Hills, and On Sunday Night in a special edition of Inside KELOLAND at 10 PM. On Veteran's Day, the special airs on your KELOLAND stations at 6:30 Central Time.

