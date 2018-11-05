Lifestyle

November 5th On KELOLAND Living

71% of those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer will be given a life expectancy of less than one year. The PurpleLight Event is a way to help fight and raise awareness to one of the world's toughest cancers.

 

KELOLAND News News Director, Beth Jensen, shares some backstage insight into why KELOLAND News is your Local Election Headquarters for the Midterm Election.

 

Poet and spoken word artist, Robert Swaney, shares what you can expect at his upcoming release for his new book "Lovely Seeds."

 

November is National Adoption Awareness Month. There are many reasons people chose to adopt a child, but making the first phone call to an agency can be scary. Coleen Globke is with All About You Adoptions and is here to share her personal experience and to answer some of the questions you might have if you're considering adoption.

