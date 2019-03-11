Lifestyle

March 11th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 02:59 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 02:59 PM CDT

Jo Hausman is an inspirational speaker and best-selling author. She's joining us with tips on how we can train our minds to be more optimistic. 

 

Avera Health Lead Sleep Technologist, Darla Klinger is here to explain how anxiety could be keeping you from getting a good night's sleep and why it's important for your health to get back on the right track.

 

Jenn Folliard is a Family and Community Health Field Specialist with SDSU's Extension Service. She's here to show how eating at home can be healthy and delicious. 

 

Miss South Dakota Carrie Wintle is the CEO of Money Sheep. She's joining us today to share why we should be educating our kids about budgeting to help set them up for success. 

Val Pugsley-Tischler is the owner of PUSH Personal Development. She's going to tell us how to craft a great elevator pitch. 

 

