Make a fashion statement with Peachy's Fashion.

Meet Peachy's Fashion and how they can help add style to your look

Posted: May 31, 2019 02:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 03:12 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Everyone loves to wear jewelry, but did you know that the shape and style of the jewelry you choose can actually help enhance your appearance, no matter how you've styled your hair or the clothes you are wearing? Anastasia from Peachy's Fashion stopped by to share why you don't have to spend a lot on fashion jewelry to make a high-end fashion statement. 

 

Visit the Peachy's Fashion at peachysfashion.com and use code "KELO PEACHY" at checkout and get 15% off!! This deal is only good through this weekend. 

 

 

