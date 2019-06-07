Lifestyle

June 7th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:03 PM CDT

Quinn Kathner is the President of Sioux Falls Pride. She's here to share how you can get involved supporting the LGBTQ community in KELOLAND with a brand-new event happening in town. 

Grace Freeman with Prairie Moon Herbs is joining us today with ideas on how to impress our guests, and our taste buds with some refreshing Iced Tea ideas. ​​​​​​​

Self-care expert Lisa Kuzman is in the studio to share ways we can bounce back and reset when things aren't going the way we planned. ​​​​​​​

Morgan Weber with Lucky Pup Adventures is here with some great ideas to help make sure your dog is patio-ready so everyone can have a fun and relaxing time.

