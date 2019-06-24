Lifestyle

June 24th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 03:16 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:16 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, SD -

Ben Tiensvold and Cheyenne Chontos are with the South Dakota Diabetes Coalition. They're here to share details on this free event and how they hope to raise awareness for diabetes across the state. 

You don't want to miss Tuesday night's episode of KELOLAND On The Road, on your KELOLAND Stations at 6:30 PM Central Time, 5:30 PM Mountain Time this Tuesday after KELOLAND News at 6. Follow along as Mike takes you to Miller, Pukwana and Chester, South Dakota to introduce you to some of KELOLAND's most inspirational people.

Rebecca Hungerford and Rebecca Skinner have each been in recovery from addiction for more than a decade. They're here to share how Oxford House will benefit the Sioux Falls community. 

 

