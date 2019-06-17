Lifestyle

June 17th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Posted: Jun 17, 2019

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 02:57 PM CDT

Leslie Morrow is the state executive director of the Alzheimer's Association of South Dakota. In honor of June being Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, she's here to share how they can help you start this important conversation with your loved one.

Get a sneak peek for what you can expect at the 2019 Annual Master Gardener Tour.

Dakota Dermatology Dermatologist, Dr Kendra Watson, shares tips and advice for how to make sure that good sunshine doesn't do nasty stuff to our skin.

Michael Geheren is this year's station chairman for Nexstar's Founder's Day which is today. He's here to tell us where you'll find our volunteers in the community. 

Amber Hulse was just crowned Miss South Dakota 2019. She's here to share more about her platform and what this opportunity means to her. 

 

