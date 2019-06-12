Lifestyle

June 12th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Jun 12, 2019

When Jace was just one month old, his parents, Eric and Leslie Brueggeman were told that Jace has moderate to severe hearing loss and he was fitted with his first set of hearing aids at 3-months-old. Jace now has two cochlear implants. His mom. Leslie, is here to tell us about the family's work to raise funds in hopes that other children will be able to hear without the help of hearing aids or implants.

Optometrist, Melanie Weiss, is here to share her struggle with opioid addiction and how it has inspired her to spread a message of hope and awareness to others who are struggling. 

Kathy Schneider is a nurse supervisor with the Bright Start program. She's here to share more about their program and how they can help support moms throughout their pregnancy, and beyond. 

KELOLAND New's Investigative Reporter, Angela Kennecke, shares behind the scene information for what to expect in tonight's Eye on KELOLAND, "No Time To Wait."

 

 

