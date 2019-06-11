Lifestyle

June 11th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Jun 11, 2019

Support the Northern Plains Boxer Rescue at their 10th annual Poker Run. 

KELOLAND Living's makeup expert Jodi Hunter with Bombshell Beauty, and model Megan Bertsch are here to show us ways to add illumination to our summer makeup routine for a flawless, glowing look. 

Ashley Thompson, behind the vlog "Allo Plum," is here today to show us how to make our own bag that satisfies the security requirements and looks stylish at the same time. 

