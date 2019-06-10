Lifestyle

June 10th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 03:19 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:19 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, SD

Ashley Ballou-Bonneman with the Breathe Bravely organization decided to get a group of CF patients together in a very unique way called sINgSPIRE.

 

Denise Patton is a Health Program Coordinator for the city of Sioux Falls and is here to share ways to keep the mosquitoes away this summer. 

 

Nexstar Media Group Founder's Day is a day dedicated to giving back to the community. KELOLAND News' 5PM producer Michael Geheren shares how we are teaming up with REACH Literacy and how you can help our effort.

 

Mikaela Haugan is a cosmetologist and owner of American Man. She's here to share her tips for a properly-groomed beard and give product ideas just in time for Father's Day.

 

Charlie O'Hara is with the group "Sioux Falls Dads." He's here to share what being a dad means to him and the different ways he supports his family as an at-home father. 

