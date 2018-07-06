Lifestyle

July 6 On KELOLAND Living

Here's What Happened July 6 On KELOLAND Living

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 02:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 02:50 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -

Are you curious about Kombucha? Watch the video to learn all about the health benefits of Kombucha and even how you can make your own at home. 

 

Your child has the chance to get a free ice cream from Stensland Family Farms! Watch the video to find out how showing patriotic spirit could land your child a free treat. 

Find out how to get fresh from the farm meat products from the Goosemobile!

 

The Sioux Empire Community Theater is in it's sixteenth season. Hear about the season line up and how your kids can get involved on the stage. 

 

 

Are you clueless when it comes to craft beer? Or maybe you just want to learn something new about the Sioux Falls Beer scene. Robert from the blog The Ministry of Mash and Hops joins us to give us some tips on ordering up a craft beer. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates