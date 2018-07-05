Lifestyle

July 5th On KELOLAND Living

Here's What Happened July 5th On KELOLAND Living

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 02:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 03:48 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -

It's the South Dakota Agricultural Museum's centennial year in their building! Find out how they are celebrating and what you can expect to see when you visit. 

 

Need a little accountability to reach your summer running goals? The Sioux Falls Area Running Club can help you with that!

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in KELOLAND? Watch the video for some ideas to help fill your weekend calendar. 

