Chapel in the Hills celebrates 50 years!

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:05 AM CDT

RAPID CITY, SD - Chapel in the Hills is putting on a big celebration for it's 50th year and as Managing Director, Joyce Kringgen tells us there is a lot to celebrate at the Chapel in the Hills. Events include an evening of Norwegian Dance and Music, as well as a Scandinavian Arts & Crafts Fair. But the highlight of the weekend will be the Affirmation of Marriage Vows for all couples previously married at the Chapel in the Hills.

Chapel in the Hills

www.chapel-in-the-hills.org

info@chapel-in-the-hills.org

(605) 342-8281

