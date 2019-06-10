Chapel in the Hills celebrates 50 years!

RAPID CITY, SD - Chapel in the Hills is putting on a big celebration for it's 50th year and as Managing Director, Joyce Kringgen tells us there is a lot to celebrate at the Chapel in the Hills. Events include an evening of Norwegian Dance and Music, as well as a Scandinavian Arts & Crafts Fair. But the highlight of the weekend will be the Affirmation of Marriage Vows for all couples previously married at the Chapel in the Hills.

