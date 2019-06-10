Chapel in the Hills celebrates 50 years!
RAPID CITY, SD - Chapel in the Hills is putting on a big celebration for it's 50th year and as Managing Director, Joyce Kringgen tells us there is a lot to celebrate at the Chapel in the Hills. Events include an evening of Norwegian Dance and Music, as well as a Scandinavian Arts & Crafts Fair. But the highlight of the weekend will be the Affirmation of Marriage Vows for all couples previously married at the Chapel in the Hills.
Chapel in the Hills
info@chapel-in-the-hills.org
(605) 342-8281
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
