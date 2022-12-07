Where to Find KELOXTRA

How can you get KELOXTRA? Check out the list below to see if KELOXTRA is already in your area.

KELOXTRA Digital Channels for over the air.

11.2 in Sioux Falls

3.2 in Watertown/Aberdeen

6.2 in Pierre

KELOXTRA is Channel 12 on DirectTV

Below are cable systems that carry KELOXTRA. These are listed alphabetically.

ALLIANCE COMMUNICATIONS COOPERATIVE, INC. Brandon/Corson 10 612 3rd Street-P.O. Box 349 Garretson/Sherman 10 Garretson, SD 57030 Oldham 12 Ramona 12 Howard/Carthage 12 Inwood, IA/Alvord, IA 10 Hills/Steen, MN 10 Hudson/Alcester 10 Larchwood/Lester, IA 10 Valley Springs 10 Baltic (IPTV) 10 Crooks /Lyons (IPTV) 10 BERESFORD CABLEVISION Beresford 11.2 101 North 3rd Street Beresford, SD 57004 Brookings Municipal Utilities dba Brookings 10 Swiftel Communications 415 Fourth Street-P. O. Box 588 Brookings, SD 57006 Ft. Randall Cable Systems Lake Andes 11 227 So. Main – P. O. Box 800 Pickstown 11 Clara City, MN 56222 Tabor 11 605.384.3993 Tripp 11 Bruce Hanson, Treasurer Tyndall 11 jolinda@hcinet.net Wagner 11 Minnesota: Wood Lake/Echo 6 Lamberton 7 Lucan 11 Revere Walnut Grove 7 Belview 6 Clements Nicollet Comfrey Wabasso Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc. Armour/Avon/Scotland/Springfield 10 415 Crown Street-P.O. Box 411 Bridgewater/Canistota Wall, SD 57790 Freeman/Menno Marion Corsica Plankinton Dell Rapids/Trent Hartford 10 Montrose/Humboldt Burke Gregory Mission/Antelope/Rosebud/St. Francis 10 Lower Brule/Reliance Murdo Bonesteel/Fairfax Winner/Colome White River/Horse Creek Housing Kyle /Manderson-White Hse Crk/ Evergreen/Evergree Hsng/Pine Ridge Martin Wall/New Underwood Kadoka /Wanblee Midland /Philip Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc. Bushnell,Aurora fiber overbuild/White overbuild/Elkton overbuild/Sinai 12 312 4th Street West-P. O. Box 920 Bradley fiber overbuild/Clark/Raymond/Willow Lake 12 Clear Lake, SD 57226 Florence/Henry 12 Waubay/Webster 12 Astoria/Brandt overbuild/Gary/Goodwin overbld/Toronto/Clear Lake 12 Bryant/Castlewood/Estelline/Hayti overbuild/Lake Norden ovrbld 12 Chester/Nunda overbuild/Wentworth 12 Milbank/Revillo/Stockholm/Labolt/South Shore/Strandburg 12 Hendricks, MN /Lake Benton overbuild 12 James Valley Cooperative Telephone Co. Groton /Claremont/Columbia 10 235 East 1st Avenue – Box 260 Hecla/Stratford Groton, SD 57445 Andover Turton/Mellette 10 Frankfort Brentford/ Redfield/ Ferney/Aberdeen overbuild Kennebec Telephone Company, Inc. Kennebec/Presho 61 220 So. Main-P O Box 158 Kennebec, SD 57544 Mediacom Brookings/Brookings (SDSU)/Aurora/Volga 10 100 Crystal Run Road Elkton Middletown, NY 10941 White Attn Legal Department Bruce Colman/Flandreau Egan Henry Arlington/DeSmet/Lake Preston Estelline Castlewood Hayti Lake Norden Minnesota systems: Ivanhoe 10 Lake Benton/Tyler/Hope Township Luverne Worthington Slayton Fulda Pipestone Madison 10 Dawson Wheaton Clinton Graceville Appleton Iowa systems: Buffalo Center 10 Harris Lake Park/Arnolds Park/Spirit Lake/Okoboji/Orleans/Wahpeton/ West Okoboji/Dickinson County Spencer Cherokee Estherville Emmetsburg Midcontinent Communications 3600 Minnesota Drive-Suite 700

Minneapolis, MN 55435 Big Stone City, Grant County, Milbank, Watertown, Watertown-outs, Hand County, Huron, Huron-outs, Miller, Saint Lawrence, Wolsey 604 Aberdeen, Aberdeen-outs, Bath, Bowdle, Bristol, Doland, Frederick, Ipswich, Java, Mina, Mobridge, Mobridge-outs, Prairiewood, Redfield, Roscoe, Roslyn, Selby, Warner, Waubay, Webster 603 Gayville, Meckling, USD Vermillion, Vermillion, Vermillion-outs, Yankton, Yankton-outs 608 Baltic, Baltic-outs, Brandon-outs, Canton, Canton-outs, Colton, Crooks, Crooks-outs, Harrisburg, Harrisburg-outs, Humboldt, Lennox, Lennox-outs, Madison, Renner, Shindler, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls-outs, Tea, Tea-Outs 604 Mitchell, Mitchell-outs 612 Fort Pierre, Pierre, Pierre-outs 607 Midstate Communications White Lake/Stickney 106 120 East 1st-P. O. Box 48 Pukwana/Kimball Kimball, SD 57355 Chamberlain/Oacoma Delmont/New Holland Geddes/Platte/Academy Gann Valley Gann Valley/New Holland/Academy Premier Communications, Inc. Sioux Center/Hull/Rock Valley/Boyden/ 132 339 1st Avenue NE Granville/Ireton/Maurice/Scenter rural/Maurice rural/Granville rural P. O. Box 200 Sanborn Sioux Center, IA 51250-0200 Akron/Hinton/Merrill George Doon Rock Rapids Little Rock/Little Rock rural Melvin LeMars/Orange City Webb/Dickens(Spencer Municipal) Sioux Center rural/Maurice Rural/Granville Rural /Sanborn Rural/Little Rock Rural Santel Communications Cooperative, Inc. Mitchell overbuild/Mount Vernon/Ethan 10 308 So. Dumont Ave-Box 67 Woonsocket/Artesian/Letcher Woonsocket, SD 57385 Parkston overbuild/Tripp overbuild Alpena Wolsey Spencer Municipal Utilities Spencer 122 712 Grand Avenue Spencer, IA 51301 The Community Cable Agency Sanborn/Hartley/Primghar/Paulina 99 102 So. Eastern Street Sanborn, IA 51248 TrioTel Communications, Inc.* Alexandria P. O,. Box 630 Canova 15 330 So. Nebraska Spencer Salem, SD 57058 Salem (only system to carry Wx Now & UTV) Valley Telecommunications Cooperative Association, Inc. Eureka/Leola/Long Lake 10 Box 7-102 So. Main Glenham Herried, SD 57632 Herried/Pollock/Mound City Hosmer Venture Communications Cooperative Britton 16 218 Commercial Street SE Eden 16 P. O. Box 157 Pierpont 16 Highmore, SD 57345 Gettysburg 16 Hitchcock/Wessington 14 Seneca/Onaka Ree Heights Blunt/Harrold 16 Highmore Hoven/Tolstoy Tulare Langford 16 Onida 16 Rosholt 16 Sisseton 16 Wessington Springs 16 Cresbard/Faulkton Wide Open West Colman overbuild/Flandreau overbuild 10 7887 E. Belleview Avenue, Ste. 1000 Irene/Wakonda Englewood, CO 80111 Madison overbuild 10 (formerly Knology) Canton overbuild/Lennox/Worthing/Harrisburg/Tea 10 Viborg/Hurley/Parker/Centerville/Chancellor/Davis 10 Yankton/Gayville 10 Alcester/Elk Point/North Sioux City Watertown overbuild 10 Sioux Falls MN systems: Jasper/Edgerton 10 Lake Wilson/Currie Adrian/Worthington Luverne Pipestone Ellsworth Jasper/Edgerton Marshall overbuild/Tracy Slayton Rushmore Windom Cable Communications Round Lake 95 444 9th Street, Box 38 Brewster Windom, MN 56101 Jackson Lakefield Heron Lake Okabena Wilder Windom Bingham Lake

Check back for more information on future cable availability. If you have any other questions please contact us at programming@keloland.com. Ask your cable provider for KELOXTRA, the new MyNetworkTV affiliate.