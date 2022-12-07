Where to Find KELOXTRA

How can you get KELOXTRA? Check out the list below to see if KELOXTRA is already in your area.
KELOXTRA Digital Channels for over the air.
- 11.2 in Sioux Falls
- 3.2 in Watertown/Aberdeen
- 6.2 in Pierre
KELOXTRA is Channel 12 on DirectTV
Below are cable systems that carry KELOXTRA. These are listed alphabetically.
|ALLIANCE COMMUNICATIONS COOPERATIVE, INC.
|Brandon/Corson
|10
|612 3rd Street-P.O. Box 349
|Garretson/Sherman
|10
|Garretson, SD 57030
|Oldham
|12
|Ramona
|12
|Howard/Carthage
|12
|Inwood, IA/Alvord, IA
|10
|Hills/Steen, MN
|10
|Hudson/Alcester
|10
|Larchwood/Lester, IA
|10
|Valley Springs
|10
|Baltic (IPTV)
|10
|Crooks /Lyons (IPTV)
|10
|BERESFORD CABLEVISION
|Beresford
|11.2
|101 North 3rd Street
|Beresford, SD 57004
|Brookings Municipal Utilities dba
|Brookings
|10
|Swiftel Communications
|415 Fourth Street-P. O. Box 588
|Brookings, SD 57006
|Ft. Randall Cable Systems
|Lake Andes
|11
|227 So. Main – P. O. Box 800
|Pickstown
|11
|Clara City, MN 56222
|Tabor
|11
|605.384.3993
|Tripp
|11
|Bruce Hanson, Treasurer
|Tyndall
|11
|jolinda@hcinet.net
|Wagner
|11
|Minnesota:
|Wood Lake/Echo
|6
|Lamberton
|7
|Lucan
|11
|Revere
|Walnut Grove
|7
|Belview
|6
|Clements
|Nicollet
|Comfrey
|Wabasso
|Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc.
|Armour/Avon/Scotland/Springfield
|10
|415 Crown Street-P.O. Box 411
|Bridgewater/Canistota
|Wall, SD 57790
|Freeman/Menno
|Marion
|Corsica
|Plankinton
|Dell Rapids/Trent
|Hartford
|10
|Montrose/Humboldt
|Burke
|Gregory
|Mission/Antelope/Rosebud/St. Francis
|10
|Lower Brule/Reliance
|Murdo
|Bonesteel/Fairfax
|Winner/Colome
|White River/Horse Creek Housing
|Kyle /Manderson-White Hse Crk/ Evergreen/Evergree Hsng/Pine Ridge
|Martin
|Wall/New Underwood
|Kadoka /Wanblee
|Midland /Philip
|Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc.
|Bushnell,Aurora fiber overbuild/White overbuild/Elkton overbuild/Sinai
|12
|312 4th Street West-P. O. Box 920
|Bradley fiber overbuild/Clark/Raymond/Willow Lake
|12
|Clear Lake, SD 57226
|Florence/Henry
|12
|Waubay/Webster
|12
|Astoria/Brandt overbuild/Gary/Goodwin overbld/Toronto/Clear Lake
|12
|Bryant/Castlewood/Estelline/Hayti overbuild/Lake Norden ovrbld
|12
|Chester/Nunda overbuild/Wentworth
|12
|Milbank/Revillo/Stockholm/Labolt/South Shore/Strandburg
|12
|Hendricks, MN /Lake Benton overbuild
|12
|James Valley Cooperative Telephone Co.
|Groton /Claremont/Columbia
|10
|235 East 1st Avenue – Box 260
|Hecla/Stratford
|Groton, SD 57445
|Andover
|Turton/Mellette
|10
|Frankfort
|Brentford/ Redfield/ Ferney/Aberdeen overbuild
|Kennebec Telephone Company, Inc.
|Kennebec/Presho
|61
|220 So. Main-P O Box 158
|Kennebec, SD 57544
|Mediacom
|Brookings/Brookings (SDSU)/Aurora/Volga
|10
|100 Crystal Run Road
|Elkton
|Middletown, NY 10941
|White
|Attn Legal Department
|Bruce
|Colman/Flandreau
|Egan
|Henry
|Arlington/DeSmet/Lake Preston
|Estelline
|Castlewood
|Hayti
|Lake Norden
|Minnesota systems:
|Ivanhoe
|10
|Lake Benton/Tyler/Hope Township
|Luverne
|Worthington
|Slayton
|Fulda
|Pipestone
|Madison
|10
|Dawson
|Wheaton
|Clinton
|Graceville
|Appleton
|Iowa systems:
|Buffalo Center
|10
|Harris
|Lake Park/Arnolds Park/Spirit Lake/Okoboji/Orleans/Wahpeton/
|West Okoboji/Dickinson County
|Spencer
|Cherokee
|Estherville
|Emmetsburg
|Midcontinent Communications
|3600 Minnesota Drive-Suite 700
Minneapolis, MN 55435
|Big Stone City, Grant County, Milbank, Watertown, Watertown-outs, Hand County, Huron, Huron-outs, Miller, Saint Lawrence, Wolsey
|604
|Aberdeen, Aberdeen-outs, Bath, Bowdle, Bristol, Doland, Frederick, Ipswich, Java, Mina, Mobridge, Mobridge-outs, Prairiewood, Redfield, Roscoe, Roslyn, Selby, Warner, Waubay, Webster
|603
|Gayville, Meckling, USD Vermillion, Vermillion, Vermillion-outs, Yankton, Yankton-outs
|608
|Baltic, Baltic-outs, Brandon-outs, Canton, Canton-outs, Colton, Crooks, Crooks-outs, Harrisburg, Harrisburg-outs, Humboldt, Lennox, Lennox-outs, Madison, Renner, Shindler, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls-outs, Tea, Tea-Outs
|604
|Mitchell, Mitchell-outs
|612
|Fort Pierre, Pierre, Pierre-outs
|607
|Midstate Communications
|White Lake/Stickney
|106
|120 East 1st-P. O. Box 48
|Pukwana/Kimball
|Kimball, SD 57355
|Chamberlain/Oacoma
|Delmont/New Holland
|Geddes/Platte/Academy
|Gann Valley
|Gann Valley/New Holland/Academy
|Premier Communications, Inc.
|Sioux Center/Hull/Rock Valley/Boyden/
|132
|339 1st Avenue NE
|Granville/Ireton/Maurice/Scenter rural/Maurice rural/Granville rural
|P. O. Box 200
|Sanborn
|Sioux Center, IA 51250-0200
|Akron/Hinton/Merrill
|George
|Doon
|Rock Rapids
|Little Rock/Little Rock rural
|Melvin
|LeMars/Orange City
|Webb/Dickens(Spencer Municipal)
|Sioux Center rural/Maurice Rural/Granville
|Rural /Sanborn Rural/Little Rock Rural
|Santel Communications Cooperative, Inc.
|Mitchell overbuild/Mount Vernon/Ethan
|10
|308 So. Dumont Ave-Box 67
|Woonsocket/Artesian/Letcher
|Woonsocket, SD 57385
|Parkston overbuild/Tripp overbuild
|Alpena
|Wolsey
|Spencer Municipal Utilities
|Spencer
|122
|712 Grand Avenue
|Spencer, IA 51301
|The Community Cable Agency
|Sanborn/Hartley/Primghar/Paulina
|99
|102 So. Eastern Street
|Sanborn, IA 51248
|TrioTel Communications, Inc.*
|Alexandria
|P. O,. Box 630
|Canova
|15
|330 So. Nebraska
|Spencer
|Salem, SD 57058
|Salem (only system to carry Wx Now & UTV)
|Valley Telecommunications Cooperative Association, Inc.
|Eureka/Leola/Long Lake
|10
|Box 7-102 So. Main
|Glenham
|Herried, SD 57632
|Herried/Pollock/Mound City
|Hosmer
|Venture Communications Cooperative
|Britton
|16
|218 Commercial Street SE
|Eden
|16
|P. O. Box 157
|Pierpont
|16
|Highmore, SD 57345
|Gettysburg
|16
|Hitchcock/Wessington
|14
|Seneca/Onaka
|Ree Heights
|Blunt/Harrold
|16
|Highmore
|Hoven/Tolstoy
|Tulare
|Langford
|16
|Onida
|16
|Rosholt
|16
|Sisseton
|16
|Wessington Springs
|16
|Cresbard/Faulkton
|Wide Open West
|Colman overbuild/Flandreau overbuild
|10
|7887 E. Belleview Avenue, Ste. 1000
|Irene/Wakonda
|Englewood, CO 80111
|Madison overbuild
|10
|(formerly Knology)
|Canton overbuild/Lennox/Worthing/Harrisburg/Tea
|10
|Viborg/Hurley/Parker/Centerville/Chancellor/Davis
|10
|Yankton/Gayville
|10
|Alcester/Elk Point/North Sioux City
|Watertown overbuild
|10
|Sioux Falls
|MN systems:
|Jasper/Edgerton
|10
|Lake Wilson/Currie
|Adrian/Worthington
|Luverne
|Pipestone
|Ellsworth
|Jasper/Edgerton
|Marshall overbuild/Tracy
|Slayton
|Rushmore
|Windom Cable Communications
|Round Lake
|95
|444 9th Street, Box 38
|Brewster
|Windom, MN 56101
|Jackson
|Lakefield
|Heron Lake
|Okabena
|Wilder
|Windom
|Bingham Lake
Check back for more information on future cable availability. If you have any other questions please contact us at programming@keloland.com. Ask your cable provider for KELOXTRA, the new MyNetworkTV affiliate.