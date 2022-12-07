Where to Find KELOXTRA

How can you get KELOXTRA?  Check out the list below to see if KELOXTRA is already in your area.

KELOXTRA Digital Channels for over the air.

  • 11.2 in Sioux Falls
  • 3.2 in Watertown/Aberdeen
  • 6.2 in Pierre

KELOXTRA is Channel 12 on DirectTV

Below are cable systems that carry KELOXTRA.  These are listed alphabetically.  

ALLIANCE COMMUNICATIONS COOPERATIVE, INC.Brandon/Corson10
612 3rd Street-P.O. Box 349Garretson/Sherman10
Garretson, SD   57030Oldham12
 Ramona12
 Howard/Carthage12
 Inwood, IA/Alvord, IA10
 Hills/Steen, MN10
 Hudson/Alcester10
 Larchwood/Lester, IA10
 Valley Springs10
 Baltic (IPTV)10
 Crooks /Lyons  (IPTV)10
   
   
   
BERESFORD CABLEVISIONBeresford11.2
101 North 3rd Street  
Beresford, SD   57004  
   
Brookings Municipal Utilities dbaBrookings10
Swiftel Communications  
415 Fourth Street-P. O. Box 588  
Brookings, SD   57006  
   
   
   
Ft. Randall Cable SystemsLake Andes11
227 So. Main – P. O. Box 800Pickstown11
Clara City, MN   56222Tabor11
605.384.3993Tripp11
Bruce Hanson, TreasurerTyndall11
jolinda@hcinet.netWagner11
   
   
Minnesota:Wood Lake/Echo6
 Lamberton7
 Lucan11
 Revere 
 Walnut Grove7
 Belview6
 Clements 
 Nicollet 
 Comfrey 
 Wabasso 
   
   
Golden West Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc.Armour/Avon/Scotland/Springfield10
415 Crown Street-P.O. Box 411Bridgewater/Canistota 
Wall, SD   57790Freeman/Menno 
 Marion 
 Corsica 
 Plankinton 
 Dell Rapids/Trent 
 Hartford10
 Montrose/Humboldt 
 Burke 
 Gregory 
 Mission/Antelope/Rosebud/St. Francis10
 Lower Brule/Reliance 
 Murdo 
 Bonesteel/Fairfax 
 Winner/Colome 
 White River/Horse Creek Housing 
 Kyle /Manderson-White Hse Crk/ Evergreen/Evergree Hsng/Pine Ridge 
 Martin 
 Wall/New Underwood 
 Kadoka /Wanblee 
 Midland /Philip 
   
Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative, Inc.Bushnell,Aurora fiber overbuild/White overbuild/Elkton overbuild/Sinai12
312 4th Street West-P. O. Box 920Bradley fiber overbuild/Clark/Raymond/Willow Lake12
Clear Lake, SD   57226Florence/Henry12
 Waubay/Webster12
 Astoria/Brandt overbuild/Gary/Goodwin overbld/Toronto/Clear Lake12
 Bryant/Castlewood/Estelline/Hayti overbuild/Lake Norden ovrbld12
 Chester/Nunda overbuild/Wentworth12
 Milbank/Revillo/Stockholm/Labolt/South Shore/Strandburg12
 Hendricks, MN /Lake Benton overbuild12
   
James Valley Cooperative Telephone Co.Groton /Claremont/Columbia10
235 East 1st Avenue – Box 260Hecla/Stratford 
Groton, SD   57445Andover 
 Turton/Mellette10
 Frankfort 
 Brentford/ Redfield/ Ferney/Aberdeen overbuild 
   
Kennebec Telephone Company, Inc.Kennebec/Presho61
220 So. Main-P O Box 158  
Kennebec, SD   57544  
   
   
   
   
MediacomBrookings/Brookings (SDSU)/Aurora/Volga10
100 Crystal Run RoadElkton 
Middletown, NY   10941White 
Attn  Legal DepartmentBruce 
 Colman/Flandreau 
 Egan 
 Henry 
 Arlington/DeSmet/Lake Preston 
 Estelline 
 Castlewood 
 Hayti 
 Lake Norden 
   
Minnesota systems:Ivanhoe10
 Lake Benton/Tyler/Hope Township 
 Luverne 
 Worthington 
 Slayton 
 Fulda 
 Pipestone 
 Madison10
 Dawson 
 Wheaton 
 Clinton 
 Graceville 
 Appleton 
   
Iowa systems:Buffalo Center10
 Harris 
 Lake Park/Arnolds Park/Spirit Lake/Okoboji/Orleans/Wahpeton/ 
 West Okoboji/Dickinson County 
 Spencer 
 Cherokee 
 Estherville 
 Emmetsburg 
   
Midcontinent Communications  
3600 Minnesota Drive-Suite 700
Minneapolis, MN   55435		 Big Stone City, Grant County, Milbank, Watertown, Watertown-outs, Hand County, Huron, Huron-outs, Miller, Saint Lawrence, Wolsey 604
 Aberdeen, Aberdeen-outs, Bath, Bowdle, Bristol, Doland, Frederick, Ipswich, Java, Mina, Mobridge, Mobridge-outs, Prairiewood, Redfield, Roscoe, Roslyn, Selby, Warner, Waubay, Webster603
 Gayville, Meckling, USD Vermillion, Vermillion, Vermillion-outs, Yankton, Yankton-outs608
 Baltic, Baltic-outs, Brandon-outs, Canton, Canton-outs, Colton, Crooks, Crooks-outs, Harrisburg, Harrisburg-outs, Humboldt, Lennox, Lennox-outs, Madison, Renner, Shindler, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls-outs, Tea, Tea-Outs604
 Mitchell, Mitchell-outs612
 Fort Pierre, Pierre, Pierre-outs607
   
Midstate CommunicationsWhite Lake/Stickney106
120 East 1st-P. O. Box 48Pukwana/Kimball 
Kimball, SD   57355Chamberlain/Oacoma 
 Delmont/New Holland 
 Geddes/Platte/Academy 
 Gann Valley 
 Gann Valley/New Holland/Academy 
   
   
Premier Communications, Inc.Sioux Center/Hull/Rock Valley/Boyden/132
339 1st Avenue NE       Granville/Ireton/Maurice/Scenter rural/Maurice rural/Granville rural 
P. O. Box 200Sanborn 
Sioux Center, IA   51250-0200Akron/Hinton/Merrill 
 George 
 Doon 
 Rock Rapids 
 Little Rock/Little Rock rural 
 Melvin 
 LeMars/Orange City 
 Webb/Dickens(Spencer Municipal) 
 Sioux Center rural/Maurice Rural/Granville 
 Rural /Sanborn Rural/Little Rock Rural 
   
   
Santel Communications Cooperative, Inc.Mitchell overbuild/Mount Vernon/Ethan10
308 So. Dumont Ave-Box 67Woonsocket/Artesian/Letcher 
Woonsocket, SD   57385Parkston overbuild/Tripp overbuild 
 Alpena 
 Wolsey 
   
   
   
Spencer Municipal UtilitiesSpencer122
712 Grand Avenue  
Spencer, IA   51301  
   
   
The Community Cable AgencySanborn/Hartley/Primghar/Paulina99
102 So. Eastern Street  
Sanborn, IA   51248  
   
   
TrioTel Communications, Inc.*Alexandria 
P. O,. Box 630Canova15
330 So. NebraskaSpencer 
Salem, SD   57058Salem (only system to carry Wx Now & UTV) 
   
   
Valley Telecommunications Cooperative Association, Inc.Eureka/Leola/Long Lake10
Box 7-102 So. MainGlenham 
Herried, SD   57632Herried/Pollock/Mound City 
 Hosmer 
   
Venture Communications CooperativeBritton16
218 Commercial Street SEEden16
P. O. Box 157Pierpont16
Highmore, SD   57345Gettysburg16
 Hitchcock/Wessington14
 Seneca/Onaka 
 Ree Heights 
 Blunt/Harrold16
 Highmore 
 Hoven/Tolstoy 
 Tulare 
 Langford16
 Onida16
 Rosholt16
 Sisseton16
 Wessington Springs16
 Cresbard/Faulkton 
   
   
Wide Open WestColman overbuild/Flandreau overbuild10
7887 E. Belleview Avenue, Ste. 1000Irene/Wakonda 
Englewood, CO   80111Madison overbuild10
(formerly Knology)Canton overbuild/Lennox/Worthing/Harrisburg/Tea10
 Viborg/Hurley/Parker/Centerville/Chancellor/Davis10
 Yankton/Gayville10
 Alcester/Elk Point/North Sioux City 
 Watertown overbuild10
 Sioux Falls 
   
 MN systems:Jasper/Edgerton10
 Lake Wilson/Currie 
 Adrian/Worthington 
 Luverne 
 Pipestone 
 Ellsworth 
 Jasper/Edgerton 
 Marshall overbuild/Tracy 
 Slayton 
 Rushmore 
   
   
Windom Cable CommunicationsRound Lake95
444 9th Street, Box 38Brewster 
Windom, MN   56101Jackson 
 Lakefield 
 Heron Lake 
 Okabena 
 Wilder 
 Windom 
 Bingham Lake 
   

Check back for more information on future cable availability. If you have any other questions please contact us at programming@keloland.com.  Ask your cable provider for KELOXTRA, the new MyNetworkTV affiliate.

