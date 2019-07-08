July 8th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Isaac Schmeling is with the charity, Kidz-N-Coats. He’s here to tell us how you can support the organization this summer by getting out on the green.

Katie Shuck is a Cyb-Her instructor and Hayley Crawford and Meagan Canfield are Rocket Girls Participants. They are here to tell us about the Rocket Girls camp and CybHER’s mission to empower girls and women in the field of cybersecurity.

Sioux Falls native, Jackie Hanson, is the author of the book, “A Place in Time”. She’s here to share more about her book and what inspired her to get into writing.

This year marks the 24th Annual Hot Harley Nights and it’s going to be bigger than ever. Event organizer Char Roth with J&L Harley Davidson and Make-a-Wish South Dakota Volunteer and Outreach Director Kerry Pollema are joining us in the studio today to get us revved up to ride, rock, and raise money to help make wishes come true.