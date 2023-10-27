As Halloween draws near, we realize the need to embrace the spookier side of the holiday. While we’ve had plenty of fun dressing up in Barbie & Ken costumes and indulging in sweet treats, while KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson still want to keep that trend going, it’s time to get our hearts racing with some good old-fashioned scares. Who else is ready to fully embrace the eerie atmosphere of Halloween and experience the thrill of the unknown?



We were joined by Shelly Connor, the co-chair of the annual Sioux Falls Zombie Walk. She dropped by to give us all the details on how you at home can join us as we stroll through downtown Sioux Falls leading a zombie hoard. Shelly’s also here to give us some tips for our zombie makeup, if a zombie doesn’t bite us before Saturday!