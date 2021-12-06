Yule be sorry missing this tree-mendous quartet

It’s time for another Merry Music Monday here on the KELOLAND Living set. Only while you may expect most of our Merry music melodies to be familiar Christmas songs, Christmas isn’t the *only holiday this season – last night was also the last night of Chaunukah. To celebrate we have a popular Hebrew song. We also have an Armenian folk dance to enjoy. To bring this festive music to you we have four members of the Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective. Joining us are William Cedeño Torres on the flute, Sonja Eiesland on the violin, Yi-Chun Lin on the viola, and Robbie Erhard on the cello.
