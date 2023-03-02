When you’re having a baby, you want the best of everything. But doesn’t always mean you need the latest technology and fancy gadgets for your little one.



With babies, it’s often the simpler things that make babies the happiest. Things like infant massage, water movement, and products without all the chemicals and fragrances.

And that’s exactly what you’ll find inside Sioux Falls’ new Infant Wellness Studio, Your Nurtured Baby. You’re going to love what they do for babies…and as you can see for yourself, the babies think it’s a pretty cool place. too.

Behind the scenes at Your Nurtured Baby

Your Nurtured Baby offers services for families with babies from two weeks to 18 months of age. Their mission is to ensure that all babies enjoy many years of growth and development and nurturing.



They also help parents build confidence in their skills to nurture and bond with their baby. You will find them at 2309 West Trevi Place in Sioux Falls. You can call them at 605-929-3688. You can also email them at info at YourNurturedBaby.com.

Be sure to stop by Your Nurtured Baby this Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM to see the Infant Wellness Studio for yourself.



They’re going to be giving away prizes, as well as in-store discounts on packages and retail products