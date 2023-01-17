When the time came for Ashley Thompson to take her firstborn daughter home from the hospital, she might have had an internal panic attack. There was an owner’s manual for the car seat, and instructions for how to put baby to sleep, but where was the guide for how to care for and bond with the actual baby?



Today’s guests know all about the importance of the parent baby bond. That’s because Laura Hanson and Liz Aragon are mother and daughter.



But that’s not why they joined us. They are also the owners of a new baby spa and wellness studio in Sioux Falls and they joined us to tell us all about Your Nurtured Baby.

Your Nurtured Baby offers services for families with babies from two weeks to 18 months of age. Their mission is to ensure that all babies enjoy many years of growth and development and nurturing. They also help parents build confidence in their skills to nurture and bond with their baby. You will find them at 2309 West Trevi Place in Sioux Falls. You can call them at 605-204-0372. You can also email them at info@YourNurturedBaby.com.