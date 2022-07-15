The BMI is a screening for body fatness that is frequently used to identify a person’s risk of disease. However, The CDC now warns against using the BMI as a means of diagnosing body fatness or health. One place where the BMI screening may in fact be missing the mark, is when it comes to diagnosing Anorexia Nervosa.



Faith Carlson is a Licensed Clinical Therapist and Eating Disorder Specialist.

Faith Carlson and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

She joined us to talk about atypical anorexia, a disease with the same symptoms and risks as Anorexia, just without the qualifying marker of a specifically low body weight or BMI. She also shared how that may lead to someone with a serious eating disorder to slip through the cracks in terms to getting the help they need. We do want to warn you that this conversation may include triggering language.