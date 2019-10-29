KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

YogaFest

Whether you are a yoga enthusiast already or have been wanting to try out different practices, there’s a new event coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center next month that will leave you saying, “namaste”. The event features instructors from local Yoga studios, including Val Ellens, a group fitness instructor with Great Life, and Kendra Brouwer, the Owner of Kosha Yoga School. They give us details on the area’s first YogaFest and explain how people attending the event will be able to try out a variety of Yoga practices and visit area Yoga and health vendors.

