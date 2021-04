When it comes to leading a healthier life there are a multitude of things to take into consideration. You might find yourself wondering "Do I have the time for the gym today?" "What happens now that I've missed a workout?" "I ate three cookies, there goes everything I've worked for. When it comes to making a lifestyle change, life can sometimes get in the way.

We're joined by Josefine Combs, a Licensed Clinical Neuropsychologist, with Sanford Health.She shares how we can give a little grace to ourselves, and how we can increase our mental flexibility to stay on track even when life tries to stop us.