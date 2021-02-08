If we are lucky in life, we are given the opportunity to meet people who open our hearts and minds to see and experience more of the world around us. They are often referred to as “good souls” and they brighten our world just by being in it.
Kendra Brouwer is one of those people. A Sioux Falls wife and mother, a small business owner and a yogi who shares who love for yoga by training others to teach it as well. She beat cancer earlier this year and didn’t let the pandemic slow her down. That is, until she suddenly stopped breathing last Wednesday night.
As she fights to beat this, too, from a hospital bed on life support, her family, friends and her students are rallying to help by hosting a week-long benefit in her honor tomorrow. Our guests today are Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger and Ashleigh Cook are here to share Kendra’s story and how you can help.
They share Kendra’s story and how you can help. They also share a bit of Kendra’s wisdom with us by taking us through some relaxation poses.
Yoga benefiting local yogi, Kendra Brower
