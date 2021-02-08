Yoga benefiting local yogi, Kendra Brower

February is Black History Month, but how comprehensive is the Black history that most of us learned in school? As we all seek equity for all - getting educated in the complete history of racism in this country is key.

Thankfully, help is here again. Vaney Hariri is a community leader and the founder of Think 3D Solutions.

He joined us today to help us take a deeper look into the barriers of systemic racism - and what we can do to dismantle that system.

