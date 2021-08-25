Yard out of control? Tackle these areas first

IOWA -- Before he was elected to serve Iowans at the statehouse, Republican State Sen. Zach Nunn, currently running for Congress in Iowa's 3rd District, served the nation in the Air Force - flying combat missions in Afghanistan. Now, as that country falls back to Taliban control, Nunn is doing what he can from Iowa to help get as many Afghanis who aided US forces out as he can.

"We now want to have their back in the same way they had our back, so I am very motivated by this, I'll be candid, I'm angry about it," says Nunn, "And I want to do something to help." Nunn is working with two groups to help those still on the ground in Afghanistan in different ways.