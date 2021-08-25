As the temperatures have soared this summer, many of us have used every excuse we can find to stay indoors – even as our yards have continued to grow around us. Maybe we didn’t realize how bad it was until we couldn’t leave through the side gate due to the jungle of vines trying to entrap us in our own homes.
To bail us all out of this tangled web of weeds is Minnehaha Master Gardener, Cami Jacobson.
She’s going to help us triage our yard so that we can get it back into shape and stop being a menace to our neighbors.
Yard out of control? Tackle these areas first
As the temperatures have soared this summer, many of us have used every excuse we can find to stay indoors – even as our yards have continued to grow around us. Maybe we didn’t realize how bad it was until we couldn’t leave through the side gate due to the jungle of vines trying to entrap us in our own homes.