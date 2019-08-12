KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Yankton Riverboat Days: Magic on the Missouri

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Start making your plans now! This weekend the community of Yankton is going to explode with the addition of people who have come to the banks of the Missouri River in order to celebrate the 36th Anniversary of Yankton Riverboat Days. This years theme is Magic on the Missouri and it features fun, food and festivities that have made the event one of the best celebrations of summer in KELOLAND.

Starting Friday morning through Sunday evening, you’ll find parades, food, demonstrations, concerts and plenty of fun for the entire family. And don’t forget to check out all the artwork for sale by area artists. You can download a complete schedule of event here!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss