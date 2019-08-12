Yankton Riverboat Days: Magic on the Missouri

Start making your plans now! This weekend the community of Yankton is going to explode with the addition of people who have come to the banks of the Missouri River in order to celebrate the 36th Anniversary of Yankton Riverboat Days. This years theme is Magic on the Missouri and it features fun, food and festivities that have made the event one of the best celebrations of summer in KELOLAND.

Starting Friday morning through Sunday evening, you’ll find parades, food, demonstrations, concerts and plenty of fun for the entire family. And don’t forget to check out all the artwork for sale by area artists. You can download a complete schedule of event here!