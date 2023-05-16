If you are a woman, when was the last time you went to the doctor? For a medical screening? Or an appointment to address a health concern? There are actually several doctors a woman should see every year to maintain her health and prevent future health problems. The problem is many women wound up putting off those visits during the pandemic.



Dr. Kimberlee McKay is the Clinical Vice President for Women’s Services at Avera Health.



She joined us to explain why it’s so important for women to “get back on track” and make their health a priority.