Tile installation is one of the most commonly undertaken home improvement projects. That’s probably because tile can be used for so many different purposes.



Whichever type of tile installation you want to take on, be it flooring, countertops, a shower or tub, or more decorative applications such as walls and murals, today’s guests had some helpful suggestions to guide you. Raven Hoffman and Amy Wollman are members of the National Association of Women in Construction. They also both work at Syverson Tile in Sioux Falls so you know they know a thing or two about how to get things started smoothly. In fact, you might say they are tile demons.