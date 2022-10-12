Ready or not, It’s time to prepare your home to withstand KELOLAND’S winter weather. And yes, we can hear you groaning from here! But here’s the thing: Tackling a few fall home maintenance tasks now can help ward off issues later in the season, so you can enjoy everything you love about fall and winter worry-free. Michael Hofer is with Roger’s Plumbing & Heating. He stopped by to tell us what we should be putting on that to do list this fall and why.
Roger’s Plumbing & Heating in Sioux Falls has been family owned and locally operated since 1983. Their staff continues to build upon a proven history of customer satisfaction. To schedule your furnace pre-winter tune-up, you can reach out to them at 605-332-0541 for a FREE estimate. You can also request service through their website at rogersplumbingandheating.com. See for yourself how Roger’s Plumbing & Heating will earn your loyalty at every opportunity.