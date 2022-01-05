With winter in full swing Brittany and Ashley decided they should fully embrace the winter! After all, in South Dakota there are definitely a lot of options when it comes to winter fun.
They decided the best way to break the ice on what they are affectionately calling “Winter Wednesdays”, would be to take you out on their adventure learning to ice skate. And one thing’s for sure, they look pretty cool doing it.
Winter Wednesday: Britt and Ash learn to ice skate!
