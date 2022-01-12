Winter Wednesday: Ashley and Brittany try snowboarding

Posted:
Cold weather brings to mind short, frigid days and long, dark nights, with the sun setting long before our work day even ends.

But this year, Ashley and Brittany have resolved to find joy even on the coldest days… and not just by watching an endless stream of comedies huddled under their coziest blankets. Science actually shows that keeping busy can help stave off the winter blues, because your brain has less space to dwell on the doldrums when focused on something else.

That’s why we rounded up a selection of the best winter activities to enjoy in KELOLAND. Last week we went ice skating and today we’re headed to Great Bear Ski Valley to learn how to snowboard.

Ashley and Brittany get a snowboarding lesson from Mike Bruce, a certified American Association of Snowboard Instructor at Great Bear Ski Valley
