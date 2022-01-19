Winter Wednesday: Ashley and Brittany try ice fishing

KELOLAND Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

‘Tis the season, well if you’re looking for the season of cold that is. The sparkly lights may be gone, the presents opened and the trees packed away for another year.

While the fun shiny bits of winter may be a month behind us, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a lot that makes winter fun. If all you think of when winter comes is the cold and the wind, we want you to join us on our journey of embracing winter. Today, we’re taking you on an icy adventure to see if we can catch a one fish or two, while making sure we don’t turn blue.

Looking for more ways to enjoy winter sports? Check out our Winter Wednesday activity from last week: Winter Wednesday: Ashley and Brittany try snowboarding

ashley and brittany learn to ice fish at the outdoor campus
Ashley and Brittany ice fishing at the Outdoor Campus

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 