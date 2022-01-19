Winter Wednesday: Ashley and Brittany try ice fishing

We’ve had cold temperatures and serious wind chills, leading to a sunny but cold day. After a subzero start in many locations, with wind chills to -35… many locations are struggling to warm beyond single digits.

Tonight will be another clear and very cold night, though there will be very wind to magnify the cold air. Lows will drop below zero in most of central and eastern KELOLAND. The northeast corner of South Dakota will approach 20 below with the center of the cold air mass drifting through. Winds will be from the north and eventually switch to the south, but they will be light in any case.