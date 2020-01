We all lead busy lives and it can be hard to find time to cook a meal let alone sign up to volunteer. One way to carve out time to give back to others is by getting your friends and family involved. Anthony Pizer, a financial advisor who is plugged into the KELOLAND volunteer community shares how you can get your friends and family excited about giving back to others.

If you are a Thrivent member, don't forget to utilize their action teams! Find more information here.